Middle East | Israel sends a delegation to the hostage negotiations

Middle East|There is no information on where and when the delegation will travel to the negotiations.

4.7. 22:36

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he had agreed to send a delegation to negotiate the release of the hostages.

President of the United States Joe Biden after a phone conversation with Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the prime minister had informed Biden of his decision to send a delegation to continue negotiations for the release of the hostages.

Knowledge is not about where and when the delegation will travel to the negotiations.

The White House said Netanyahu and Biden had discussed the recent response by the extremist group Hamas and that Biden was pleased with the prime minister’s decision to send a delegation to the talks brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.