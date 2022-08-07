Middle East | Israel says it has killed the top leadership of the Islamic Jihad extremist organization – How does the organization differ from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip?

Islamic Jihad seeks to create an Islamic Palestinian state. It is smaller but more radical than Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Gazan In the armed clashes that broke out in the Palestinian territories on Friday, dozens have been killed and hundreds injured, local health authorities said on Sunday evening.

Israel blames the Palestinian Islamic Jihad extremist organization for the civilian casualties. According to the country, the target of Israel’s own airstrikes in recent days has been precisely the extremist organization in question, not Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has said over the weekend that it has eliminated the top leadership of the Islamic Jihad. Hamas, on the other hand, has so far stayed away from violence.

On Sunday, the news agency Reuters reported that the parties to the conflict, through Egypt, have agreed on a ceasefire starting in the evening.

But what is Islamic Jihad and how does it differ from the Islamist organization Hamas?

in Gaza The main goal of Islamic Jihad, founded at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s, is the same as that of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip: to create an Islamic Palestinian state. Organizations classified as terrorist organizations have indeed cooperated a lot over the years. At the same time, there are fundamental functional and identity differences between them.

The most central is related to the relationship with Israel. After becoming the main party in the Palestinian parliament in 2006, Hamas has softened its attitude towards Israel. Islamic jihad, on the other hand, is known for opposing the peace process. It does not agree to negotiate with Israel at all.

The Islamic Jihad does not have the same responsibilities as Hamas, which has to take care of the daily life of the Palestinians. As an organization, Islamic Jihad completely stays out of politics, with the exception of student politics, says the ECFR think tank.

Islamic jihad has been attacking Israel since the 1980s. Until 2007, its members also carried out suicide attacks against the Israeli civilian population.

Islamic Jihad receives funding and military training mainly from Iran, with which it has become even closer in recent years. Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid called the Palestinian organization on Friday’s television broadcast “an agent of Iran that wants to destroy the state of Israel”, Reuters reported.

In addition, Islamic Jihad has cooperated with the Lebanese Shiite Muslim organization Hezbollah. According to the CIA Hezbollah has offered Lebanon a safe haven for several Islamic Jihad leaders.

Islamic jihad does not have as many long-range rockets as Hamas, which is why its attacks have mostly targeted the southern parts of Israel. According to the Reuters news agency, the Islamic Jihad also still has a significant number of small arms, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles.

The organization also includes a military wing, al-Quds Brigades (AQB), founded in 1992. It controls the regional brigades, which the CIA says were six in 2021-2022. They operate, for example, in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The current size of Islamic Jihad is unclear. In 2021, the organization had members from about a thousand to several thousand, the CIA estimates in its annual publication. Think tank ECFR has described the organization as functioning a bit like an elite vanguard.