Middle East | Israel said it would strike Gaza after the ceasefire began

The truce came into effect late Sunday.

of Israel the army has said that it will also strike Gaza after the cease-fire that came into effect late Sunday. Both Israel and the Islamic Jihad extremist organization had previously confirmed their acceptance of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

The Israeli army justified new attacks on the Islamic Jihad organization in response to rockets fired from Gaza moments earlier.

In southern Israel, sirens warning of airstrikes also sounded after the cease-fire began, the army said.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 40 people, some of whom were children, had died in the three-day attacks in Gaza by Sunday.