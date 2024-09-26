Middle East | Israel rejected the cease-fire offer and struck Beirut

Middle East|The Lebanese Ministry of Health says that at least 26 people died in the Israeli attacks on Thursday.

Israel on Thursday rejected a proposal for a ceasefire with the Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah.

“There will be no cease-fire in the north”, Israel’s foreign minister Israel Kantz wrote in the message service X.

“We will continue the fight against the terrorist organization Hezbollah with all our strength until we win and the residents of the north can return to their homes,” he continued.

Israel has promised to secure the country’s northern border, and will allow about 70,000 Israelis to return to the area. Large areas in northern Israel were evacuated after Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel last October.

Instead of a ceasefire, Israel carried out airstrikes on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and its ground forces practiced an attack near the Lebanese border, reports news agency Reuters.

of Israel The armed forces said Thursday’s attacks targeted Hezbollah fighters, military buildings and weapons depots around Lebanon. Israel also announced that it would carry out precision strikes on Beirut. However, it did not specify the targets of the attacks in Beirut.

According to a source close to the extremist organization Hezbollah who spoke to the news agency AFP, one of the targets was the commander in charge of the organization’s drone operations in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The same information is also reported by the Saudi media al-Hadath Israeli newspaper Haaretz by.

Four people have allegedly died in the attack.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, fired 45 rockets from Lebanon into Israel. The Israeli armed forces said they had repelled most of the rockets. The rest hit open terrain, where they posed no danger.

Many Israel’s allies, including the United States, have called for a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would meet with Israeli representatives later Thursday in New York. He specified to the news agency MSNBC that a ceasefire is needed in the region.

Also the president of France Emmanuel Macron has commented on the matter by saying that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu would make a mistake in refusing a cease-fire in Lebanon.

If Netanyahu refused, Macron would have to accept responsibility for the escalation of the conflict in the region to a situation that no one can control. In addition, he would take responsibility for new civilian casualties.

According to Macron, who spoke at the press conference, the ceasefire agreement presented to the parties was valid. He clarified that the agreement was supported by both the United States and the European Union, and Netanyahu himself had been involved in preparing it.

of Lebanon the Ministry of Health says that at least 90 people have died in Israeli airstrikes today, Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health, 19 of the dead would be Syrian citizens. In addition, 150 people were wounded.

Israel has stepped up its airstrikes in Lebanon this week. On Monday, Israeli airstrikes killed 550 people, more than at any time since the civil war ended in 1990.