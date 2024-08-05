U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told colleagues from the G7 countries that Washington believes that “a Iran’s attack on Israel could begin within the next 24-48 hours“. Axios reports, citing sources familiar with the call.

According to the report, Blinken spoke to his counterparts in the context of U.S. efforts to to ease tensions in the region and prevent the outbreak of an all-out war. With the U.S. seeing an Iranian attack as inevitable after the killing of senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials last week, Blinken told officials by phone that pressuring Tehran to curtail its attack is the best way to avoid a regional war. Blinken said the U.S. doesn’t know the exact timing of the planned Iranian strike, Axios adds, but believes it could begin as soon as today.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday. According to a transcript of the call released by Austin’s office, the two discussed Israel’s right to self-defense against threats from Iran and its allies, as well as measures the United States is taking to strengthen the protection of Israel and its armed forces in the region, the statement said.

Israel Considers Launching Preemptive Strike to Deter Iran if it finds irrefutable evidence that Tehran is preparing to launch an attack, Hebrew media reported after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Israeli security officials to a meeting last night.

The meeting, attended by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, was held in the context of preparations for planned attacks on Israel by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

According to some estimates, Israel is not sure what to expect from Iran and its allies and is therefore considering a wide range of options on how to respond. best to a possible attack or how to prevent it. During the meeting with Netanyahu, the option of striking Iran as a deterrent measure was discussed, Ynet reported, although security officials stressed that such a move would only be authorized if Israel received firm intelligence confirming that Tehran was about to launch an attack.

Attacks against Hezbollah at night

The Israel Defense Forces said their warplanes had Hezbollah weapons depot and several other targets hit of the terrorist group during the night in the Kafr Kila area of ​​southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, artillery forces also opened fire in the Shebaa and Rachaya Al Foukhar areas.

The army also said it intercepted an unidentified suspicious air target that crossed Lebanon, while an explosive drone, also coming from Lebanon, landed near the city of Malkia, causing no casualties.

Two people were killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Mays al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported.