Middle East | Israel launched an operation in the West Bank – at least two dead

Middle East|The Palestinian Ministry of Health informs about this.

Israeli troops have killed at least two people in the occupied West Bank, says the Palestinian Ministry of Health operating in the West Bank.

A representative of the Israeli Armed Forces said that the country had started the operation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern part of the West Bank. According to the representative of the armed forces, the purpose of the operation is to prevent terrorism.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the 25- and 39-year-old men were killed in Jenin.