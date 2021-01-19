Middle East Israel has already vaccinated one-fifth of its population, but more than four million Palestinians are not covered by the program – now they are receiving 5,000 doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine

Israel has set itself the goal of vaccinating its entire population by the end of March, and one-fifth of the country’s citizens have already been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. Palestinians are getting 5,000 doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine.

18.1. 15:48 | Updated 9:21

On the west coast and 4.5 million Palestinians living in Gaza have still not received vaccine protection against coronavirus disease. It looks like only a few of them are getting the vaccine in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, an Israeli source told Reuters that the Palestinian Authority will still receive 5,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine on the same day.

The delivery is to be transported through Jordan to representatives of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. According to the official, who remained anonymous, the Israeli Ministry of Health has approved the import of the vaccines.

At the same time At that time, Israel has already vaccinated about 20 percent of its 9 million citizens. The country aims to vaccinate its entire population by the end of March. Vaccinations have been performed with Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna vaccines.

Minister of Health of the Palestinian Authority Mai Al-Kaileh last week granted an emergency permit for the Sputnik vaccine in the Palestinian territories.

Among others, the UN and the Human Rights Monitor Human Rights Watch have appealed to Israel to vaccinate Palestinians living in its occupied territories as well.

Over here until then, coronavirus vaccines have been virtually completely out of reach of the Palestinians because Israel’s vaccination program does not extend to the Palestinians. Instead, Jews living in Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been vaccinated.

News channel CNN told reporters on Monday about two men working in the same Jerusalem butcher shop. One of them has a Palestinian identity card, the other an Israeli.

With an Israeli Anan Abu Aishella is entitled to a vaccine provided by the state. However, he says he would still feel guilty about taking the vaccine if his Palestinian co-worker Mahmoud Oudeh do not receive the vaccine.

“Half of the people here can’t take the vaccine, so I don’t either – why would I take it if they can’t either? Aishe told CNN.

“It’s racist,” Oudeh adds.

UN according to experts, vaccination on the basis of identity cards is not acceptable. UN independent experts according to Israel should be responsible for the health care of people living in its occupied territories.

“This means 4.5 million Palestinians will be left unprotected and exposed to the coronavirus at the same time that Israeli citizens living near and among them – including the population of Israeli settlements – will be vaccinated. Differential access to essential health care in the midst of the worst global health crisis of the century is morally and legally unacceptable, ”experts write.

The report calls on Israel to extend vaccinations to the Palestinian territories. Experts are particularly concerned about the deteriorating health situation in Gaza.

According to the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), more than 160,000 Palestinians living in the occupied territories have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Since last March, more than 1,700 virus-related deaths have been reported in the region. The number of infections and deaths has risen steadily in recent weeks.

Israel Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein stated in an interview with CNN that the country ‘s vaccination target is based solely on the number of Israeli citizens. In his view, Israel has no obligation to pay for “someone else’s” vaccines.

“If we get into a situation where everyone who wants the vaccine has been vaccinated in the country, we are more than willing to distribute vaccines to our neighbors,” the health minister said.

The Israeli government believes that the responsibility for vaccinating Palestinians lies with the Palestinian Authority.

UN experts also acknowledge that the Palestinian Authority is effectively responsible for vaccination. However, they believe that the responsibility for vaccination lies with Israel as long as it occupies the Palestinian territories.

Experts believe that the various authorities in the region should work together to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.