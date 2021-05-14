Middle East Israel has 500 tanks and more than 300 fighters, Hamas has none – Expert considers ground attack even likely

Antti Paronen, a docent at the National Defense University, estimates that the closest benchmark for a possible future Israeli attack on Gaza is a couple of weeks’ ground attack in 2014.

Israel has continued artillery fire and airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian territory in Gaza on Friday.

Late Thursday, the Israeli Defense Forces said it had already launched a ground invasion of Gaza, but soon withdrew its speech and explained the statement with problems in its internal communications.

“Possible, even probable,” says Docent of Operational Skills and Tactics at the National Defense College Antti Paronen On the Israeli ground attack.

“According to the latest information, Israel has even called 9,000 reserve staff. “

Majuri Paronen is particularly familiar with terrorism as part of asymmetric warfare.

Israel the target is the Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The EU and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

About two million people live in Gaza. Israel has a population of about nine million.

The balance of power between the parties is really disproportionate. The Israeli Defense Forces has about 170,000 soldiers in active service and about 465,000 in reserve. The strength of the armed wing of Hamas is estimated at 15,000 to 20,000 people.

The figures are based on last year’s The Military Balance review by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

An example of a military mismatch is that Israel is known to have almost 500 tanks and more than 300 fighter jets ready for use, and Hamas is not the only one.

Israel according to Paronen, the operation of the special forces of the armed forces has been going on in Gaza for a long time, but now it has been clearly accelerated.

“A network of own agents in Gaza has been activated to search for and show goals.”

Gaza, with a population of a couple of million, is an awkward place to attack. It is a densely built-up area with an area corresponding to Espoo.

In such places, the power of ground attack suddenly disappears. However, a ground attack may be worthwhile if the attack has a clear and limited purpose and is supported by airborne attacks.

“Israel can destroy Hamas rocket factories or tunnel networks,” Paronen refers to an announcement by the Israeli Defense Forces that tunnel networks would be targeted.

Israel invaded Gaza in 2014 and filled the Hamas tunnels with cement. The “protective edge of the operation” lasted more than two weeks.

Provided Israel will launch a ground invasion of Gaza, which would last in days or weeks, according to Paronen.

A longer attack would require more and different support measures. For example, the crew would have to prepare for a rotation, i.e. a change of soldiers.

Now the 9,000 soldiers called by the Israeli reserve could be the vanguard of a longer attack, but Paronen does not consider a long attack or occupation of Gaza likely.

Israel withdrew its soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005. The larger Palestinian territory of the West Bank is still occupied and inhabited by Israel.

FRIDAY by the time the number of victims of the Israeli-Hamas air war had risen to about 120 Palestinians and nearly a dozen Israelis, and Israel continued air bombing.

But why did Israel announce the ground attack on Thursday and cancel its speech? Was it meant to intimidate?

“At least Israel has now said a clear readiness for ground attack. Small-scale slipping, supposedly to the detriment, could be thought to have a deterrent effect. ”

However, the Baron considers it more likely that there has been human injury. The situation is stressful for the armed forces, and someone in some headquarters has come to conclusions that go too far.

Rockets were fired at Israel from the city of Beit Lahia in Gaza early on Friday.­

If with the deterrent effect of making Hamas quit, one might think that the communicative damage would also have benefited.

But Hamas will not stop, Paronen estimates.

“Hamas has an interest in continuing. The losses are also made into political gains for our own people. ”

Paronen emphasizes that Hamas is resilient. Even if its rocket factories or tunnel networks were destroyed, it would be able to rebuild them fairly quickly.

Moreover, Hamas is quite certain to know that an Israeli ground attack could not last very long. Hamas has the support of Iran’s arch-enemy Iran, and Paronen estimates that what Iran knows about Israel is known to Hamas.

“A long ground attack would require too many troops, and the situation in Syria is also reflected in Israel in the north. A two-front war would be too heavy for Israel, and Iran knows that. ”

