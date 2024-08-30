Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | Israel continues its exceptionally large-scale attack on the West Bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Middle East | Israel continues its exceptionally large-scale attack on the West Bank
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Israeli army says it has killed three Palestinians in an airstrike, which it claims are fighters from the extremist organization Hamas.

of Israel the army says it killed three Palestinians in an airstrike on the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. The army claims the dead were fighters of the extremist organization Hamas.

Eyewitnesses tell the news agency AFP that the impact hit a car on the southeast side of the city of Jenin. An AFP reporter saw paramedics lifting human remains from the car.

of Israel the attack launched early Wednesday morning is exceptionally large-scale. Israeli forces withdrew late Thursday from other West Bank cities, but fighting has continued around Jenin.

Israeli forces have killed at least 19 Palestinians since the operation began. Palestinian authorities have confirmed the number of casualties reported by the Israeli army.

On Thursday, the Israeli army said it had killed seven Palestinian fighters in Tulkarm, West Bank.

of the UN general secretary Antonio Guterres has condemned the operations and demanded that they be stopped. He condemned the airstrikes on civilian targets and the deaths of civilians and children.

Israel has called its attacks on cities and refugee camps in the West Bank anti-terrorist operations.

Violence has increased in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war. The UN said on Wednesday that more than 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the area since the Gaza war began.

According to official Israeli figures, a total of 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or military operations in the region.

#Middle #East #Israel #continues #exceptionally #largescale #attack #West #Bank

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Naomi Osaka at US Open 2024: The tennis queen and her puzzle

Naomi Osaka at US Open 2024: The tennis queen and her puzzle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]