Middle East | Israel continues its exceptionally large-scale attack on the West Bank

The Israeli army says it has killed three Palestinians in an airstrike, which it claims are fighters from the extremist organization Hamas.

Eyewitnesses tell the news agency AFP that the impact hit a car on the southeast side of the city of Jenin. An AFP reporter saw paramedics lifting human remains from the car.

of Israel the attack launched early Wednesday morning is exceptionally large-scale. Israeli forces withdrew late Thursday from other West Bank cities, but fighting has continued around Jenin.

Israeli forces have killed at least 19 Palestinians since the operation began. Palestinian authorities have confirmed the number of casualties reported by the Israeli army.

On Thursday, the Israeli army said it had killed seven Palestinian fighters in Tulkarm, West Bank.

of the UN general secretary Antonio Guterres has condemned the operations and demanded that they be stopped. He condemned the airstrikes on civilian targets and the deaths of civilians and children.

Israel has called its attacks on cities and refugee camps in the West Bank anti-terrorist operations.

Violence has increased in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war. The UN said on Wednesday that more than 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the area since the Gaza war began.

According to official Israeli figures, a total of 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or military operations in the region.