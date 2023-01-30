Monday, January 30, 2023
Middle East | Israel continues harsh punitive measures: Destroys the homes of the families of the Palestinian attackers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in World Europe
A Palestinian man shot dead seven people on Friday.

Israel on Sunday began implementing punitive measures it says will target the families of Palestinians who carried out the attacks.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the cabinet said that the home of the 21-year-old man who shot seven people on Friday in East Jerusalem will be sealed immediately before it is destroyed.

The man was shot by the police on Friday after the incident.

An AFP correspondent saw Palestinians carrying their belongings out of the apartment after the Israeli armed forces closed the doors to the man’s home.

The Israeli government announced on Sunday that the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian boy who wounded two people on Saturday will also be sealed.

