Middle East | Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza, from which rockets were fired

Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks and violence has increased.

Israel has again carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after a rocket fired from the Palestinian territory was repelled by Israel. The reporters and eyewitnesses of the news agency AFP who are there tell about the airstrikes.

An AFP reporter says he saw two more rockets fired from Gaza after the Israeli airstrikes, and other eyewitnesses reported a third. The Israeli armed forces confirmed the night before Thursday that they were carrying out attacks in the area.

