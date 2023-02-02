Thursday, February 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza, from which rockets were fired

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
0

Tensions in the region have increased in recent weeks and violence has increased.

Israel has again carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after a rocket fired from the Palestinian territory was repelled by Israel. The reporters and eyewitnesses of the news agency AFP who are there tell about the airstrikes.

An AFP reporter says he saw two more rockets fired from Gaza after the Israeli airstrikes, and other eyewitnesses reported a third. The Israeli armed forces confirmed the night before Thursday that they were carrying out attacks in the area.

Tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories have increased in recent weeks and violence has increased.

#Middle #East #Israel #carried #airstrikes #Gaza #rockets #fired

See also  Dead Rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

LIVE | Fled Wagner commander regrets fighting in Ukraine, several dead in Kramatorsk missile attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result