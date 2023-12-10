Middle East | Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria again

The target was apparently the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah.

Israel carried out several airstrikes near the Syrian capital Damascus late on Sunday, reports the Syrian state news agency Sana.

According to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the targets of the attacks were the offices of the Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah in the Sayyida Zeinab area and near the Damascus airport.

Israel has not commented on what happened, but according to the country's armed forces, Hezbollah launched several rockets from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria during the country's civil war that began in 2011.