Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Middle East Israel bombed Hamas 13-story house in Gaza, Hamas fired rocket hits building in Tel Aviv

May 11, 2021
Journal of the day 12.5.2021|Middle East

There is the worst conflict going on between the Israeli armed forces and the armed groups in Gaza since the fall of 2019.

11.5. 16:30 | Updated 11.5. 23:54

13-storey the apartment building has collapsed in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli air strike, Reuters reports. According to eyewitnesses, the apartment building collapsed shortly after an air strike by Israel.

The tower house housed the office space of the political leadership of Hamas, the Islamist organization that rules Gaza, Reuters says. Residents of the building and people living nearby had been warned and had been evacuated an hour before the air strike, eyewitnesses say.

