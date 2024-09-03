Tensions are rising in the Middle East. Israeli forces have stormed Tulkarem in the West Bank and imposed a curfew on the refugee camp, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. According to Palestinian media, the IDF conducted a series of drone strikes before carrying out the raid. Footage shared online and verified by Al Jazeera shows Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers speeding through the city’s streets.

IDF: “Hamas leader who led kibbutz attack on October 7 killed”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have A Hamas commander who led the raid on Kibbutz Netiv Ha’asara on October 7 was killedfilmed drinking Coca Cola found in a home’s refrigerator moments after killing a man on the spot in front of his children.

The Israeli military and the Shin Bet announced that Ahmed Fawzi Nasser Muhammad Wadiyya, a company commander of the elite Nukhba forces, was among eight Hamas terrorists killed in a raid on a compound used by the group near al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City.

The army says Wadiyya was the commander of a Nukhba force company in the terror group’s Daraj-Tuffah battalion. On October 7, he stormed Netiv Ha’asara using a paraglider and oversaw the massacre of residents, killing 21 and kidnapping another in Gaza. The seven other terrorists killed in the attack on Gaza City were also members of the Daraj-Tuffah battalion, according to the IDF.

UN Council to discuss Gaza hostage crisis tomorrow

Israel’s UN representative Danny Danon announced that the UN Security Council will meet tomorrow at his urgent request to officially discuss the situation of the hostages held in Gaza. In a tweet, Danon said that this is the first time the UN executive has addressed this discussion since October 7.

“It is sad to think that it took the Council 11 months to do this, and only after the cold-blooded, barbaric killing of six hostages by Hamas terrorists,” he wrote, thanking representatives of the United States, Britain and France for facilitating the meeting. “The Security Council must condemn this Nazi terror group and demand the immediate release of all hostages,” Danon added, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in the early hours of today during an Israeli military operation in a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, where four others were injured following an Israeli drone strike on a group of terrorists. The child’s death was confirmed by local and medical sources, who identified the victim as Muhamad Kanaan, who was shot in the head by a sniper, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. At the same time, the Israeli army reported that it had struck with a drone a group of armed terrorists who had earlier fired on its troops, wounding four people, including a paramedic, according to Wafa.