Middle East | Israel attacked Lebanon and the West Bank, killing a dozen people

Middle East|According to the Israeli army, its fighter jets fired on terrorist bases in the Jenin area.

in Lebanon five people were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern part of the country. According to information obtained by the news agency AFP from Lebanese security sources, all were fighters of the extremist organization Hezbollah.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the attack was carried out on a house in the city of Mayfadun.

According to Palestinian officials in the West Bank, Israeli forces killed at least 12 people in several attacks in the northern parts of the territory.

The attacks were carried out in the areas of Jenin and Tubas, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

According to local residents, Israeli soldiers entered the city of Aqaba in Tubas, which led to a clash between Palestinians and soldiers.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets fired on “terrorist bases” in the Jenin area.

During the Gaza war that started almost ten months ago, more than 600 Palestinians have died in the West Bank, according to the news agency AFP. Based on the figures announced by Israel, 17 Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, have died in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank during the same period.