Middle East | Israel announced its largest territorial occupation in 30 years

According to the UN, Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank may meet the definition of a war crime.

Israel has announced the largest land grab on the West Bank in more than 30 years, says the non-governmental organization that follows the settlements Peace Now.

Among other things, they reported on the matter ABC News and news agency AP.

The Israeli government has reportedly approved a decision according to which an area of ​​almost 13 square kilometers in the West Bank is now state property. The area roughly corresponds in size to the combined area of ​​Haaga, Pitäjänmäki and Munkkiniemi neighborhoods in Helsinki.

Israel can rent the land it owns to its own citizens and block Palestinian private ownership of them, writes ABC News.

The announcement is about Israel’s settlement policy.

On the west bank home to approximately three million Palestinians. Israel has occupied the area since 1967 and built its own settlements there for decades. Currently, about half a million Israelis live in the area.

Between settlers and Palestinians is often acts of violence.

From the point of view of international law, the West Bank settlements are illegal. of the UN Human Rights Commissioner By Volker Türk by the expansion of settlements even meets the hallmarks of a war crime.

Israel has admitted some of the settlements are illegal, but The New York Times describes the government watching them through the fingers.

The Gaza war has reportedly accelerated Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank.

According to the organization Peace Now, during the current year, Israel has taken over a total of more than 23 square kilometers from the West Bank. Last year, the Israeli government told that the number of inhabitants in the settlements increased by three percent.

In addition, the war in Gaza has accelerated the violence in the West Bank.

Al-Jazeera tellsthat since the seventh of October, at least 550 people have died in the West Bank – including 137 children – and thousands have been injured.

In May, Limor Gonen practiced shooting in the Ariel settlement on the West Bank. After the terrorist attacks in October, there has been a sharp increase in gun license applications by Israelis.

Last during the week spread in public recording of the far-right Israeli finance minister of Bezalel Smotrich about speech. In it, he said that preventing the birth of a Palestinian state is his “life’s purpose.”

For his party, Smotrich has promised to take steps to practically annex the West Bank to Israel.

The UN advocates the model of two independent states as a solution to the conflict in the Middle East. For decades, Israel’s official position has been that the fate of the West Bank will be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian leadership.

According to many Palestinians, Israel’s colonial policy is the single biggest obstacle to peace in the Middle East, ABC News writes.