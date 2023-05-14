Middle East | Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza agree to a cease-fire

According to Reuters, the ceasefire should start at 22:00 on Saturday.

Israel and the armed Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip have agreed on a ceasefire, which should start on Saturday at 10 pm Finnish time, reports the Reuters news agency.

In the negotiations, Egypt acted as the mediator of the ceasefire. The extremist organization Islamic Jihad fighting on the Gaza side confirms the creation of a ceasefire.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office has not commented on the matter so far.

The violence in Gaza has been the fiercest for many months. The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has intensified further since the right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power in December.

The Israeli armed forces have continued their attacks on Gaza at the same time as rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel. Dozens have died in the attacks.