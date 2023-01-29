Middle East | Iran says it has repelled several attacks on its military base

News agencies reported an explosion and a flash near the ammunition factory.

Ammunition factory near a military base in the city of Isfahan in Iran, a loud explosion was heard and a bright flash was seen, the country’s news agencies reported late Saturday, according to AFP and Reuters. The pictures showed a lot of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

According to the authorities, it was an “unsuccessful” attack involving several planes.

“One [lennokeista] was hit by an anti-aircraft attack and the other two were caught in defensive traps and exploded. Fortunately, this failed attack did not result in loss of life but caused minor damage to the roof of the workshop,” the state-run IRNA news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying, according to Reuters.

I will strike there was no information about the author. Iran’s suspicions of sabotage attacks are typically directed at its arch-enemy Israel. Israel has also repeatedly threatened to strike Iran to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.