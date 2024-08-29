Middle East | Iran: Houthi rebels agree to a temporary ceasefire in the Red Sea

Middle East|However, according to Reuters, the representative of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has denied that it is an actual ceasefire.

Iran’s according to Yemen’s Houthi rebels agree to a temporary ceasefire, during which the damaged oil tanker sailing under the Greek flag can be towed out of the Red Sea to avoid an environmental hazard.

This was reported on Wednesday by the Iranian mission at the UN.

A week ago, a merchant ship sailing under the Greek flag came under fire off the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. A fire broke out on board, after which the crew abandoned the ship. The ship has been anchored between Eritrea and Yemen and apparently leaked oil into the sea.

The Houthis have said in their previous statement that the ship belongs to a company with ties to Israel.

Iran’s mission at the UN also said that the failure to help and prevent the oil spill is due to the carelessness of certain countries.

A representative of Yemen’s Houthi rebels Mohammed Abdulsalam there is Reuters denied that it was an actual ceasefire. The break from her was only agreed to to tow the tanker away, at the request of several countries.

According to the EU’s Aspides sea operation, the ship had set off from Iraq and its destination was a port near Athens, the capital of Greece.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have been striking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, saying the strikes are a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.