Sunday, December 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | Iran executed four people suspected of spying for Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

Among other things, the defendants allegedly kidnapped people for interrogation.

Iran on Sunday executed four people who were sentenced to death on Wednesday for spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, those executed had stolen and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped people for interrogation, said an Israeli Haaretz magazine. Haaretz’s information is based on Iran’s information agency Irna. The news agency AFP also reported on the executions.

According to Iranian information, weapons were found on the defendants and they were paid by Mossad in cryptocurrency.

In addition, Iran sentenced three other people to prison sentences for, among other things, actions against national security and aiding and abetting kidnappings.

#Middle #East #Iran #executed #people #suspected #spying #Israel

See also  Greens Iiris Suomela on the discussion on Sundays: “I could have been clearer myself”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In the suburbs, a schoolgirl was suspected of killing her six-year-old brother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.