Middle East | Iran executed four people suspected of spying for Israel

Among other things, the defendants allegedly kidnapped people for interrogation.

Iran on Sunday executed four people who were sentenced to death on Wednesday for spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, those executed had stolen and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped people for interrogation, said an Israeli Haaretz magazine. Haaretz’s information is based on Iran’s information agency Irna. The news agency AFP also reported on the executions.

According to Iranian information, weapons were found on the defendants and they were paid by Mossad in cryptocurrency.

In addition, Iran sentenced three other people to prison sentences for, among other things, actions against national security and aiding and abetting kidnappings.