Middle East International Criminal Court: Jurisdiction extends to Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories – Israel condemns decision

“The court ignores real war crimes and instead chases the state of Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared in a decision by the ICC to investigate serious crimes.

Serious the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on Friday that it also has jurisdiction over the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. This will allow the prosecutor of the court to open an investigation into suspected war crimes in these areas, if necessary.

Chief Prosecutor of the Court Fatou Bensouda had asked the court for guidance on whether its jurisdiction extended to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In December 2019, Bensouda had announced his intention to launch an investigation into the Palestinian territories.

The ICC announced in a statement that it had taken a majority decision that the territorial jurisdiction of the court would extend to the situation in Palestine and to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967. The court specifically mentioned Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem in its statement.

Court notes that Palestine is a party to the Treaty of Rome, which at the time established the ICC. Palestine is therefore a member of the court established in 2002, which Israel is not.

The Special Court has been tasked with dealing with cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC stressed that Friday’s decision will not resolve any border disputes under international law, nor is it a preliminary ruling on any future borders. The purpose of the decision is only to define the scope of the territorial jurisdiction of the court.

Chief Prosecutor Bensouda called for a full investigation following a preliminary investigation launched after the 2014 war in Gaza. The preliminary investigation lasted five years.

Israel and the United States then reacted sharply to the prosecutor’s announcement of the investigation. The United States has criticized the ICC for its treatment of U.S. ally Israel.

Friday night The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu recently condemned the ICC’s decision and called the court a political actor.

“The ICC has once again proven to be a political actor, not a judiciary,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

According to Netanyahu, the decision sabotages “the right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism”.

“The court ignores real war crimes and instead chases the state of Israel. Israel has a strong democratic government that respects the rule of law. Israel is not even a member of the court, ”the prime minister said.

The United States, for its part, said on Friday that it was seriously concerned about the ICC’s decision to extend its jurisdiction to Israelis.

Representative of the United States Department of State Ned Pricen according to the country has always been of the opinion that the competence of the ICC should be limited to those countries which have given it approval or which have been referred to the court by the UN Security Council.

Palestine Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh praised the court’s decision to treat Palestine as a member of the court. The Minister assessed On Twitter decision to be a victory for, among other things, justice, freedom and moral values ​​throughout the world.

The Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammed Shtayyeh also offered its own listing. The Prime Minister described the ICC’s decision as a victory for justice, humanity and truth, among other things. In addition, he considers the decision to be a victory for “the blood of the victims and their families as well”. Shtayyeh’s statement was transmitted by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In addition to Palestinian Authority ministers, Human Rights Watch also welcomed the court’s ruling. The organization described the solution as groundbreaking. The organization also added that it is time to bring Israelis and Palestinians to justice for the most serious crimes.

“The ICC’s decision provides victims of serious crimes some real hope for the right side after a century of impunity,” the deputy head of the Organization of international law Balkees Jarrah said in a press release.

United States has refused to accept the jurisdiction of the court since its inception. In early September, the then president Donald Trumpin the administration took unprecedented action and imposed sanctions on Chief Prosecutor Bensouda and another high-ranking ICC official.

Launched in 2002, the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, opened an investigation in 2019 into crimes committed by U.S. forces in the war in Afghanistan.

Bensouda, who will step down in June, has called on the President of the United States Joe Biden administration to lift sanctions.