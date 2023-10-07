Middle East | In the morning, dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip

Neither Hamas nor the smaller Islamic Jihad group have claimed responsibility for the early morning rocket attacks.

Gazan rockets were fired from the strip towards Israel early Saturday morning, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

According to an AFP reporter in the Palestinian territory, dozens of rockets were fired as air defense sirens sounded in southern and central Israel. According to eyewitnesses interviewed by Reuters, the intense rocket fire from the Gaza Strip started around 7:30 in the morning and lasted for half an hour.

According to Israeli authorities, at least one person was killed in the rocket attacks.

of Israel the army warned of a rocket attack in the south of the country, and the police urged people to seek bomb shelters.

Residents of the Gaza Strip reported hearing the sounds of rocket fire near the southern Palestinian town of Khan Younis. According to Reuters, residents of the area also testified that armed fighters moved in the area.

Gazan the lane has been blocked for about 16 years. Israel declared the blockade in 2007, when the Palestinian extremist organization Hamas came to power in Gaza.

Neither Hamas nor the smaller Islamic Jihad group have claimed responsibility for the early morning rocket attacks.