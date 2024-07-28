Middle East | In Lebanon, there were fears of an Israeli counterattack and the outbreak of a full-scale war after the attack on the Golan Heights

Middle East|Diplomatic sources in the Lebanese media said that Israel would attack the country with full certainty, but efforts were made to prevent an attack on Beirut through negotiations. The Lebanese government hoped for an international investigation into the Golan attack.

In the Middle East The border region between Israel and Lebanon was once again under the shadow of the possibility of a major war. Israel vowed to retaliate after twelve children and teenagers were killed in the Golan Heights in the rocket attack on Saturday.

Diplomatic sources told the Lebanese media on Sunday that the Israeli army will strike the country with full certainty, an Israeli newspaper reported Haaretz. The negotiations sought to avoid Israel striking the capital Beirut or other large population centers.

Haaretz said on Sunday afternoon that, according to Lebanese media, Israel had already struck Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Israel blames Saturday’s attack on the Lebanon-based extremist organization Hezbollah, which has denied it. On Sunday, the funerals of those who were killed in the previous day’s attack were held in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack was carried out in the village of Majdal Shams, which is mainly inhabited by the Druze minority.

“Yesterday was a dark Saturday for the Druze and the inhabitants of the north. It was a Saturday that will be written in our memories as the low moment of humanity because of the killing of children,” said the spiritual leader of the Druze, Sheikh, who spoke at the funeral Mowafaq Tariff According to Haaretz.

On Sunday, the funerals of those who were killed in the previous day’s attack were held on the Golan Heights.

Lebanon hopes that there will be an international investigation into the Golan attack. The country’s foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib said in a statement released by the State Department that it was not a deliberate attack on civilians by Hezbollah.

“I expect to find out that the attack on Majdal Shams was carried out by some other organization, or it was the result of a mistake made by Israel or Hezbollah,” the foreign minister said on the messaging service X, according to AFP.

A source close to the organization told news agency AFP on Sunday that Hezbollah has evacuated its positions in southern and eastern Lebanon in preparation for Israeli counterattacks.

Israel and Hezbollah have regularly exchanged gunfire along the border since the Gaza war began last year. The outbreak of the conflict into a full-scale war has been feared since Hamas and other extremist organizations made their surprise attack on Israel in October last year.

High representative of the EU’s foreign and security policy Josep Borrell condemned Saturday’s rocket attack and called for an independent international investigation. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen (kok) condemned the attack on Sunday in X in a published statement.

“A new cycle of war in the Middle East must be avoided,” Valtonen said.

Hezbollah a supportive Iran has urged Israel to refrain from further military action in Lebanon. Iran said they could lead to unforeseen consequences.

“Any ignorant action by the Zionist regime could lead to the expansion of instability, insecurity and war in the region,” said a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry. Nasser Canaan.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Hezbollah has gone dangerously far.

“Saturday’s massacre means that Hezbollah has crossed dangerous lines. This is not an army fighting another army, but rather a terrorist organization deliberately shooting at civilians,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said all signs point to Hezbollah being behind the attack.