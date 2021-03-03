Middle East In Iraq, a blow to a U.S.-led alliance base, according to sources, with Iranian missiles

One person died of a heart attack during the attack.

One a man has died in a rocket attack on a U.S.-led alliance base in Iraq on Wednesday.

According to the alliance, one civilian died of a heart attack during the attack. The nationality of the deceased was not reported.

At least ten rockets were struck at Ain al-Assad’s base in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday morning before half past eight. According to sources in the news agency AFP, Iranian-made Arash rockets were used in the attack.

Tensions Between U.S. and Iranian-backed Iraqi groups have grown, and several rocket attacks have been made against coalition forces in Iraq in recent weeks. An attack on an alliance in the city of Erbil killed two people.

The last time tensions escalated in January last year was when the United States killed an Iranian general Qassem Suleiman and the leader of the Iraqi paramilitary organization Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by plane attack in Baghdad.

Iran responded with a missile strike to U.S.-led alliance bases in Ain al-Assad and Erbil, resulting in the injuries of dozens of people.