Middle East | In a statement, the United States, the EU and several Arab states demanded a cease-fire in Lebanon

Middle East|The hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon, have been on display in connection with the UN General Assembly.

United States, In a joint statement, the European Union and several Arab states call for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, when Israel’s attacks against the extremist organization Hezbollah threaten to push the Middle East into a full-scale war.

The declaration was drafted by the United States and France. The presidents of the countries Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron say in a statement that a ceasefire would allow diplomacy to succeed and prevent the situation from escalating.

Israel has expressed that it is open to a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, but vows to use all possible means in its goal of weakening the extremist organization Hezbollah.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters that his country is grateful to those who are making an effort to find a diplomatic solution to avoid full-scale war. He added, however, that Israel intends to use all possible means at its disposal, in accordance with international law, to achieve its goals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the other hand, warned that his country would support Lebanon by all means if Israel intensifies its attack against Hezbollah.

“The region is on the brink of a full-scale disaster,” Araghchi added.

According to the foreign minister, catastrophic consequences can occur for the whole world if the situation is not contained.