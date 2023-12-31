Middle East | Images of watermelons express support for the Palestinians – This is what it's all about

Watermelon images are used as symbols to convey solidarity to the Palestinians.

Pictures of watermelon halves have increased especially on social media after the war between the terrorist organization Hamas and Israel broke out in October. In social media, they are used, for example, alongside the Palestinian flag. Images of watermelons have also been seen painted on cardboard at demonstrations supporting the Palestinians.

Tells about it The New York Times.

The magazine according to the Palestinians have been using watermelon for decades as a symbol of identity and resistance. The choice is logical, because the colors of the fruit grown in Gaza and the West Bank are the same as those on the Palestinian flag: red, green, black and white.

“Its use has spread much more widely right from the start of the war. There are people who have no connection whatsoever to Palestine and Israel, but they still use the emoji because of what it has come to represent on social media,” founder of Muslim Girl digital publication Amani Al-Khatahtbeh says.

of The Washington Post

According to the report, the red and green watermelon slice emoji was introduced in 2015, and its use increased on social media as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in 2021.

Today, the symbol often appears alongside pro-Palestinian hashtags and in messages from pro-ceasefire organizations. The watermelon is just one of several symbols used in social media discussions about the war, but it is considered more subtle than the Israeli-Palestinian flag emojis or the hashtags #IStandWithIsrael and #FreePalestine.

For example, a drawing of a slice of watermelon whose seeds form the text “ceasefire now” has gained popularity on Instagram.

of The New York Times interviewed by a researcher of Palestinian art and a lecturer in Islamic art Sascha Crasnow from the University of Michigan's Residential College says the watermelon symbol has its roots in Israel's efforts to suppress the use of the Palestinian flag in Gaza and the West Bank.

But how and when did watermelon become such a symbol in the first place? There is no exact information about it.

According to one version, images of watermelons began to be used instead of the Palestinian flag when the use of the flag was practically prohibited between 1967 and 1993.

Artists are often skilled at circumventing censorship. Another story tells about it, which dates back to the 1980s. Then Sliman Mansouri and two other Palestinian artists held an exhibition that was reportedly shut down by Israeli soldiers.

Mansouri told The New York Times in an email that an Israeli soldier had told them not to paint anything with the colors of the flag, including watermelons.

“He wanted to express his disrespect for these colors — red, green, black and white — and what they represent,” Mansour said.

He told the magazine that he first painted a watermelon for a book about Palestinian folktales, which was published in 1987.

In any case, both stories have confirmed the end of watermelons as a feature of Palestinian art.

Palestinian artist Khaled Hourani57, designed a watermelon flag in 2007 that was published in the volume Subjective Atlas of Palestine, and which has since been presented at international exhibitions as well. According to Houran, the use of the flag increases whenever there are conflicts between Palestine and Israel. According to him, war is not only physical.

“Art is part of this conflict.”