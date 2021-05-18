Middle East Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians went on an exceptional joint strike against Israeli attacks

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after the bombings. Palestinian rockets killed two Thai factory workers on the Israeli side.

Hundreds of thousands whereas on Tuesday the Palestinians went on a one-day extraordinary joint strike in Gaza, the West Bank and Israeli cities to oppose Israel’s violent bombing in Gaza and Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians, says, for example, The New York Times.

The Al-Jazeera Channel said it was the first such extensive demonstration of Palestinian unity in decades. The strike was supported, for example, by Hamas, which rules Gaza, and the Fatah party, which holds power in the West Bank, and are generally hostile to each other.

Schools and shops were closed, and instead of their jobs, people went to demonstrate against Israel in several different cities.

“This shows how the Palestinians have now united in their fight against the same apartheid regime,” said a Ramallah politician Mustafa Barghouti To The New York Times.

The town of Hebron in the West Bank was silent on Tuesday as the Palestinians strike Israel.­

Israel continued the bombing of Gaza that lasted more than a week on Tuesday. A total of at least 213 Palestinians, 61 of whom have been children, have died in the bombings, according to AFP news agency.

On the Israeli side, the number of people killed in rocket attacks by Palestinian organizations rose again by two to twelve when two Thai workers were killed and several wounded in a rocket attack on a factory.

Nearly 3,500 Palestinian NGO rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israeli territory since 10 May. Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on targets in Gaza.

According to the UN, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes due to the Israeli bombing, Reuters says. According to the World Organization, nearly 450 buildings have been badly destroyed or damaged in the Gaza Strip, home to a dense population of about two million people.

The human rights organization Amnesty International called for international investigations into Israeli attacks on civilian housing. According to the organization, “Israeli forces have shown shocking disregard for Palestinian civilians”.

Last week, the organization said both sides are likely to have committed war crimes in the fighting.

A demonstration on behalf of Israel was demonstrated in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.­

UN the Security Council will meet for the fourth time on Tuesday in the wake of the recent violence in Gaza. On three previous occasions, the United States has prevented the Council from adopting a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian groups.

President of the United States Joe Biden told the Israeli prime minister on the phone on Monday night To Benjamin Netanyahu supporting the ceasefire, the White House was told. However, Biden had not demanded a ceasefire.

According to a White House statement, Biden reiterated “his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks.” Biden also “encouraged Israel to work to ensure protection for innocent civilians.”

European Union foreign ministers, meanwhile, were expected on Tuesday to urge the parties to discuss the situation. The talks would also involve the United States and Russia, Reuters reports.

Ministers are expected to call for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza and the resumption of Middle East peace talks.