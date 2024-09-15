For the first time A missile fired by the Houthis managed to bypass allied anti-aircraft fire by flying over the Red Sea and approaching just 35 kilometers from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International AirportIt took the Israeli Air Force a full eleven hours before publicly declaring that the surface-to-surface missile launched from the coastal area of ​​northern Yemen on Sunday morning at 6:21 by the Iran-backed Houthi group It had been hit by an interceptor missile, which however failed to destroy it completely. The device broke up in the air and the warhead, as well as other debris, fell to the ground, digging a crater. which allowed the pro-Iranian terrorists to claim victory, at least for a few hours. The shrapnel fell near a train station on the outskirts of the town of Modin causing damage and a fire broke out in the forest near Lod.

Missile from Yemen hits central Israel: No injuries



The ballistic missile episode is now cause for renewed alarmHouthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi spoke early Sunday afternoon, after the launch was claimed, warning Israel that the group “will launch more massive attacks against the Jewish state after the missile,” which he called hypersonic.The Houthis should know that anyone who tries to harm Israel will pay a heavy price.. Anyone who needs a reminder should visit the port of Hodeida,” the prime minister warned. Benjamin Netanyahu during the government cabinet meeting referring to the July 20 raids that burned down half of the port used by al-Houthi militias to receive weapons sent from Tehran. To Netanyahu’s threat, the Houthis responded with a provocationthat is, by publishing an announcement warning residents of Tel Aviv, in central Israel, that “the area is an active war zone and urging them to evacuate to the humanitarian zone in the Negev desert.” Thus, copying the text that the IDF usually sends to residents of Gaza before bombing a certain area.

