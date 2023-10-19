Middle East | Hitting US forces in Iraq, the US shot down missiles launched from Yemen

A US warship shot down missiles in the Red Sea.

of the United States troops were attacked on Thursday in Iraq, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

In the western part of Iraq, in Anbar Province, the Ain al-Asad base, where US and other international forces operate, was attacked with airplanes and rockets. There were many explosions.

of the United States On Thursday, a warship shot down missiles in the northern part of the Red Sea.

According to Reuters, the officials said that the missiles did not appear to threaten the US ship, but only flew in its vicinity. According to the AFP news agency, the missiles were fired from Yemen.

According to the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, the missiles were fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In addition to a couple of missiles, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired several drones, which were destroyed by a US destroyer.

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said the news outlet CNN’s according to that at this stage it is not possible to say with certainty what the target of the missiles and drones was. According to Ryder, they headed north along the Red Sea and possibly towards targets in Israel.

On Wednesday in turn struck against US forces in Syria, Reuters and ABC News. According to the authorities, the United States shot down two drones at the al-Tanfi base and the situation resulted in minor injuries. Al-Tanf is located in southeastern Syria near the borders of Iraq and Jordan.

US officials did not name the attacker, but the strongest suspicions are aimed at Iran’s allies. The pro-Iranian Lebanese TV channel al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday that not only al-Tanf but also the Conoco oil field, which is in the countryside near the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria, was struck on Wednesday.