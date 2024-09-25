Middle East | Hezbollah tried to launch a missile attack on Tel Aviv – the US was “deeply concerned”

Middle East|Hezbollah fired a missile towards Tel Aviv. According to Hezbollah, the target was the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad near Tel Aviv.

United States says he finds “deeply troubling” Hezbollah’s attempt to launch a missile attack on the Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv.

About CNN having spoken White House National Security Adviser of John Kirby according to him, it is still not too late to achieve a diplomatic solution to avoid a major war.

The extremist organization Hezbollah said this morning that it fired a ballistic missile that targeted the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv. However, Israel managed to repel the missile.

The attempt was an unprecedented attack by Hezbollah deeper into the border areas into Israel’s most important cities. If it had succeeded, it would have meant a new escalation in the conflict.

According to the Israeli army, dozens of rockets have also been fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. According to the army, the air defense has dropped the majority of the rockets.

representative of the Israeli army by Nadav Shoshan already firing a surface-to-surface missile towards Tel Aviv means escalation.

“Hezbollah is undoubtedly trying to escalate the situation. This is just part of it. They are trying to terrorize more and more people,” Shoshani said.

Israel has himself continued airstrikes in southern Lebanon today for the third day in a row. According to the Israeli military, the targets of the air force were “terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, launch pads and other Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon.”

In Lebanon, at least 23 people have died and dozens have been wounded in Israel’s new attacks, says the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Israel’s military said it would carry out large-scale strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley after a missile fired by the extremist group Hezbollah hit the Tel Aviv area for the first time ever.

Iran’s the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened on Wednesday that although Israel has killed almost all of Hezbollah’s leadership, the organization is not giving up the fight.

“Part of Hezbollah’s effective and valuable forces have experienced martyrdom. This has undoubtedly caused damage to Hezbollah, but not the kind of damage that would bring the organization to its knees,” Khamanei said while meeting with veterans and military personnel of the 1980-1988 war between Iraq and Iran.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will not go to the UN General Assembly today as planned, says the prime minister’s office. Netanyahu will not leave until tomorrow and will return from New York on Saturday.

According to the office, the prime minister will use today for discussions on the continuation of the attacks on Lebanon.

American the Lebanese foreign minister who spoke at the think tank event Bou Habib commented critically on the President of the United States Joe Biden speech at the UN General Assembly. According to Bou Habib, the issues presented by Biden do not solve Lebanon’s problems.

Biden said in his speech that things could be resolved through diplomatic means.

“The United States is the only country that can really influence the Middle East and Lebanon,” Bou Habib said.

A US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity on Monday, said the US has concrete ideas for de-escalating the situation in Lebanon and plans to discuss them with its allies this week.

of the UN the security council will hold an emergency meeting on wednesday local time due to the situation in lebanon, according to the UN mission of Slovenia, which holds the presidency of the council.

According to the delegation, also the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres speaks in a meeting.

An emergency meeting of the Security Council had been requested by at least France, a permanent member of the Council, whose foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot told about it on Monday.

Egypt had also demanded that the Security Council meet immediately. According to Egypt, the Council should demand that Israel stop the dangerous escalation of the conflict, which, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, could lead to a war involving the entire region. Egypt is not the Security Council member.

Israel has hit Lebanon hard in recent days. According to Lebanon, at least more than 550 people have died in the attacks, including dozens of women and children.

The UN is currently holding a general assembly.