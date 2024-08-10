Middle East | Hezbollah says it has carried out a major aerial attack on Israel

Middle East|The target of the planes was a military base in northern Israel.

Iran’s The Hezbollah extremist organization supported by The attack was in retaliation for the Israeli army’s attack on Sidon in southern Lebanon on Friday, in which a commander of the extremist organization Hamas was killed.

Hezbollah said it sent several squadrons of drones loaded with explosives toward the Michve Alon military base, located near the Galilee city of Safed.

According to Hezbollah, this is the first time that the organization attacks the base in question.

Hezbollah and Israel have fired at each other almost daily since the war in Gaza began more than ten months ago. According to the statistics of the news agency AFP, more than 560 people have died as a result of gunfire in Lebanon. Most of the dead have been fighters, but well over two hundred civilians have also lost their lives.

In Israel, according to the army, the shooting has claimed the lives of 22 soldiers and 26 civilians.