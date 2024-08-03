Middle East, Italy asks Iran for moderation

Italy calls on Iran to contribute to a phase of de-escalation throughout the Mediterranean and Middle East region. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani asked the Secretary General of the Farnesina, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, to take a first formal step by conveying the message to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome.



Ambassador Guariglia – reads a note from the Farnesina – during a meeting this afternoon, conveyed to Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sabouri Italy’s invitation to help interrupt the cycle of military actions that could provoke a more generalized military conflict throughout the region. For Minister Tajani “it is important that the new administration led by President Pezeshkian and all Iranian institutions proceed on the path of confrontation with Europe and with all the countries in the region. Italy will always be ready to engage in any political and diplomatic activity”.

Italy calls on Iran to strategically address the confrontation with international players in the region. The Italian government, as the current president of the G7, will remain committed to conveying to Iran the calls for moderation that come from the member countries of the group but also from the states of the region. Minister Tajani, also within the framework of the G7, is continuing a diplomatic action of de-escalation to continue to convey his appeal for discussion and moderation to all partners in the region.

Middle East, Gaza City school hit: 10 dead

The Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense Agency reported an Israeli strike on a school complex in Gaza City, killing at least 10 people. “There are 10 martyrs and several wounded due to the Israeli shelling of the Hamama school,” agency spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said.



The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying it struck a Hamas command and control center located inside the compound. “In the past,” the IDF’s Telegram account said, “the compound was known as the Hamama School in the northern Gaza Strip, but it was used as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and from there various terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel were planned and carried out.”

US tells citizens in Lebanon: ‘Leave on any flight’

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on “any available flight,” confirming fears of an impending war between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite the flight suspensions and cancellations, “commercial transportation options to depart Lebanon remain available,” the embassy said in a statement. “We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any available ticket, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their preferred route.”

IDF: “We have evidence that Al-Jazeera reporter was from Hamas”

The IDF has released a 2021 Hamas document obtained in the Gaza Strip that it says proves that Al Jazeera reporter Ismail Alghoul was a member of the terror group. Alghoul was killed in an Israeli military drone strike in Gaza City on Wednesday, July 31, along with Qatari TV channel cameraman Ramy El-Rify. The IDF accuses Alghoul of participating in the October 7 assault as a member of the terror group’s elite Nukhba force, and later instructing terrorists on how to film and distribute videos of attacks on Israeli troops. The document, which the IDF says it found on Hamas computers seized in the Gaza Strip, included details of thousands of operatives in the terror group’s military wing.

IDF: “Prominent Hezbollah official killed near Tiro”

Ali Abd Ali, described as a senior Hezbollah figure, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Bazourieh, a southern Lebanese town near Tyre, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday morning, citing The Times of Israel. Ali, the IDF said, was “a central terrorist for Hezbollah’s Southern Front,” who was involved in planning and executing numerous attacks. His death, the IDF said, “represents significant damage to the functioning of the Southern Front and to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the region.” The Southern Front is a regional unit of Hezbollah that is responsible for the group’s activities in southern Lebanon. Lebanese media earlier reported that an Israeli strike on Bazourieh had hit a vehicle, without providing further details.

War in the Middle East, reinforcements from the US and UK: this is how Israel prepares for the attack on Tehran

Iran is ready for war: what Tehran has leaked as revenge for Haniyeh’s death is a real retaliation with the participation of many armed militias. But Israel does not want to be caught unprepared.

The Corriere della Sera explains that the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iraqi Shiite brigades, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad are preparing for the retaliation. In other words, the factions of the “missile ring” created by the ayatollahs in the Middle East. A concentric attack could put the defenses of the Jewish state in difficulty.

“Hezbollah to Strike Targets Deep in Israeli-Occupied Territories”

“The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah will strike targets deep into the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the regime’s attack on Beirut,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement late on Tuesday. “Hezbollah and the Zionist regime had basically adhered to certain limits in their mutual military operations against military targets in the border areas,” the statement added, “but the Zionists’ attack on Dahieh in Beirut marked a deviation from these limits, and in response, Hezbollah will strike broader targets, not just military ones.”

West Bank, IDF: Hamas commander killed in raid in Tulkarem

The IDF, the Israeli army, says it killed the Hamas military commander of Tulkarem, in the West Bank, in an airstrike this morning, in a targeted killing that hit a vehicle and killed four others, Israeli media reported. The main victim was identified as Sheikh Haitham Balidi, the Tulkarem commander of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. The Palestinian agency Wafa reported a vehicle hit from the air near Tulkarem, killing five people, but did not reveal their identities.

Pentagon Announces More Warships, Jets to Defend Israel

The United States will strengthen its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional warships and fighter jets to protect US personnel and defend Israel, amid rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said.

The aircraft carrier Roosevelt is already in the Gulf of Oman, while other units are in the Red Sea where they are defending commercial containers from Houthi attacks. While the United Kingdom is working on surveillance with satellites and U-2 spy planes. An expert has meanwhile reported the landing of a Russian «Il 76» in Tehran. Not excluding that it was carrying weapons. Then there is the anti-missile shield. Iron Dome has already destroyed many of the drones launched by Tehran in April before they reached Israeli territory. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu has had contacts with Washington and London: a series of radars collects data on threats. And transmits them to the American CAOC in Qatar.