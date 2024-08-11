For Joe Biden, a ceasefire deal in Gaza “is still possible.” Joe Biden said this in an interview with CBS recorded before the joint statement with Egypt and Qatar was released on Thursday, calling on Hamas and Israel to return to the negotiating table. “The plan that I put together, approved by the G7 and the UN Security Council, is still doable. I am working literally every single day with my entire team to make that happen and to avoid escalation into a regional war, but that can easily happen,” the former president said.

Gaza, Harris: “Too many Palestinian civilians killed, horrible massacre in school”

“Once again” “too many civilians have been killed” in Gaza. This was reiterated by the vice president and Democratic candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris, speaking hours after the “horrific massacre” at the Tabin school in Gaza City, where an Israeli raid reportedly killed about 100 civilians, while the IDF claimed to have killed 19 “terrorists” from Islamic Jihad and Hamas. During a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, Harris – who had already denounced the too many Palestinian civilian deaths when she met Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in late July – said that Israel has the right to “hunt down Hamas”, but also has “a significant responsibility” to avoid civilian casualties.

Mo, Ben-Gvir: “Serious mistake for Netanyahu if he gives up on negotiations”

The Israeli right continues to boycott the negotiations on the ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages, which is expected to resume Thursday in Cairo or Doha, with the mediation of the US, Egypt and Qatar. In an interview with Radio 103 Fm, the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, said it would be “a grave mistake” if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave in on the agreement with Hamas, which “we are crushing”. “So now we should go to a conference and surrender? This is a grave mistake on the part of the prime minister,” Ben-Gvir said. He continued: “It is a mistake to sit with Hamas, which has raped, killed and burned children, do we surrender to them?”

Then the minister returned to calling for cutting aid and fuel supplies to Gaza. “If we cut them within a week they will be on their knees,” he argued. “And if we stop the aid trucks, within two weeks they will be on their knees. So why do we have to make a deal, especially an irresponsible deal?” “What madness,” Ben-Gvir concluded, “what a terrible mistake, what a huge disaster. We can achieve total victory.”