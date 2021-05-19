Middle East Gazans tell HS that Israeli attacks are worse than ever: “Madness from the start”

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating as the bombings have continued for ten days without ceasefires.

Ten The days-long war between Israel and the Islamist organization Hamas has led to a serious humanitarian crisis and threatens to collapse the entire Gaza health care system, say the Gazans interviewed by HS and the Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.

According to them, this is a heavier Israeli bombing operation against Gaza than ever before.

The humanitarian situation is aggravated by the fact that no short ceasefire had been declared by Wednesday, during which humanitarian aid could have been brought to Gaza or people could have safely filled their food and water supplies.

Densely bombings of the populated Gaza Strip have resulted in almost daily civilian casualties. Among them is the mother of four Miami Arafa and his son Hadeel Arafa, 27, who was supposed to celebrate his wedding at the end of May, says a resident of Gaza Bayan Abusultan To HS by email.

“My aunt and cousin were sitting at home in the suburb of al-Amal in Khan Junis when they were murdered by the Israeli armed forces without any prior warning,” Abusultan writes.

HS is unable to independently confirm the details of the air strike, which Abusultan says took place on Wednesday last week. The image sent by Abusultan from the scene shows a residential building, the third floor of which appears to have been partially destroyed.

A picture sent by Bayan Abusultan shows a house on the third floor of which an Israeli airstrike is said to have hit last week.

Abusultan has experienced previous wars between Hamas and Israel in 2008, 2012 and 2014. He describes the ongoing bombings as “the worst we have experienced”.

“There are no safe places in Gaza,” he writes. “When the bombing starts, we hug each other. That’s the only bomb shelter we have. ”

Israel has been besieging Gaza from two million inhabitants by land, sea and air since 2008. The blockade has already made the humanitarian situation in the region difficult.

“It’s very dangerous to go out to the shops because Israel might bomb the streets just to destroy you so the ambulances can’t move on,” Abusultan writes.

War erupted on Monday, May 10, when Hamas and the radical arms organization Islamic Jihad began firing rockets from Gaza at Israel. Israel responded with overwhelming firepower.

Before this feelings had been heating up for a month in East Jerusalem, where Israeli forces raided the al-Aqsa Mosque, important to Muslims, and Palestinian families were threatened with eviction from their homes.

By Wednesday, at least 219 Palestinians had died and more than 1,500 wounded in the Israeli bombings. 12 Israelis had died and 333 wounded.

Israel says it is striking “surgically carefully” at targets of Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization, and says it will warn civilians in advance. According to Palestinian data, at least 63 children have still died in the attacks.

In Gaza a resident Palestinian journalist confirms the notion that these are heavier bombings than before. A journalist who has worked as an assistant to several Western media outlets does not want to appear in the story under his own name.

According to him, the war started with unprecedentedly violent bombing, which destroyed entire tower blocks.

“It was madness from the beginning. The map of Gaza has been redesigned. Israel has destroyed large buildings and also hit hospitals and the Ministry of Health. They have struck Islamic banks, which are in large building complexes, but are also inhabited by people. The attacks have also taken place without prior warning. ”

In the first week of the war, Israel bombed tower blocks with, among other things international media office space. According to Israel, the buildings also housed media outlets affiliated with Hamas.

“Israel deliberately destroyed the tower blocks to disrupt the media,” the reporter says. “A large picture of the devastation in Gaza was taken from their roofs. When offices, internet connections and electricity are destroyed, it will of course make the work of the media more difficult. ”

A fireball rose over buildings in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike.

Palestinian journalist according to the worst bombings so far experienced in the early days of the war. This week, however, the bombings have targeted mostly uninhabited places on the northern and southern borders of Gaza and between buildings, he says in a telephone interview.

Israel has said it is seeking to kill the Hamas leadership and fighters and destroy Hamas tunnel networks underground.

“It’s hard to say if we’re aiming for tunnels. When an F16 fighter bombs, a huge pit enters the ground and nothing can be deduced from it, ”the reporter says.

Destruction of the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel bombed the area earlier this week.

The worst the most recent war is that there has not been a brief ceasefire for ten days. According to a Palestinian journalist, in previous wars, humanitarian corridors were agreed in the early days of the fighting and short ceasefires were declared. Now the bombing has continued almost without a break.

“Electricity, sewerage and water networks have been destroyed. People should get out safely to get food and water, but it’s hard. I haven’t slept continuously for more than an hour for more than a week. People are at the very end. ”

Hamas and Islamic jihad have also fired rockets at the Israeli side more than ever. In the early days of the war, hundreds of rockets were fired a day, but most of them were stopped by the Israeli defense system called the Iron Dome.

According to a Palestinian reporter, Hamas rocket fire has stalled a few dozen rockets a day.

“Hamas has talked about a new strategy that also uses unmanned aircraft. Whatever Hamas says, the fact is that their weapons are rudimentary and cannot be compared to the destructive power of Israeli weapons. ”

Its part the attacks have also benefited impartial aid organizations. Last Sunday, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) organization the clinic was partially destroyed in the air strike In the city of Gaza.

Director of the Organization’s Palestinian Territories Division Ely Sok says the clinic was not the target of the attack but suffered damage. Instead, the building next to the clinic was completely destroyed.

“The explosion was so powerful that it completely destroyed the sterilization room of our clinic,” Sok says on the phone from Jerusalem.

“No one was inside and no one died, but the room and tools and supplies were destroyed.”

The Doctors Without Borders clinic was devastated when Israel struck an adjoining building on Sunday.

The clinic, which specializes in first aid and burn treatment, had to suspend its operations temporarily. Shock said the intention was to reopen the clinic as early as Tuesday and bring supplies from the Israeli side. The plan was interrupted when rockets were fired from Gaza at the Erez border post and Israel closed the briefly reopened border post.

Sok confirms the perception that the ongoing bombings are worse than before.

“The bombings have been very heavy from the start and have continued almost non-stop,” he says.

Because there have been no ceasefires, there may be a “complete humanitarian crisis,” Sok says.

He lists the same things that other Gazans interviewed by HS say: the infrastructure has been destroyed, you have been bombed so that ambulances cannot move and the wounded cannot be hospitalized.

The most serious thing is that you are running out of fuel. Gaza’s electricity grid is completely dependent on internal combustion power plants.

“There’s not much fuel left and hospitals have to operate at limited capacity. The whole system is in danger of collapsing, ”Sok says.

All this is happening in a situation where the corona epidemic is getting worse in Gaza. A few weeks ago, Doctors Without Borders warned that the number of infections had risen in Gaza by more than a thousand a day.