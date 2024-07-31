Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Middle East | Foreign Minister Valtonen on MTV: The death of the leader of Hamas does not affect the situation of Finnish peacekeepers

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Middle East | Foreign Minister Valtonen on MTV: The death of the leader of Hamas does not affect the situation of Finnish peacekeepers
According to Elina Valtonen, the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon is now the most dangerous since October.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) estimates that the political leader of Hamas to Ismail Haniyeh killing in Iran increases the risk that the conflict in the Middle East will worsen.

Valtonen spoke on the subject MTV News in an interview on Wednesday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Hamas are have told Israel killed Haniyeh in Iran early Wednesday. Israel has not officially admitted being behind the attack.

Valtonen stated on MTV that there is still no information about the perpetrator of the attack. He stressed that Finland hopes that all parties will refrain from any kind of escalation.

“For Gaza and the Middle East, the saddest thing is if this means a break in the ceasefire negotiations, which in any case have progressed slowly,” Valtonen said.

Valtonen according to him, the high-ranking commander of Hezbollah made by Israel also worsens the situation By Fuad Shukri killed in Lebanon on Tuesday.

“On Israel’s northern border towards Lebanon, the conflict with Hezbollah is in the most dangerous situation since October 7,” Valtonen said on MTV.

There are approximately 200 Finnish peacekeepers in the southern part of Lebanon. However, the events do not affect their situation yet, says Valtonen.

“It is premature to speak [rauhanturvaajien] repatriation. … There is no reason to think about implementing the evacuation plan,” Valtonen said.

At the weekend, Valtonen commented in Yle’s A-studio that Finnish peacekeepers will be called out of Lebanon if necessary.

