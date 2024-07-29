Middle East | Finland’s ambassador to Israel on Saturday’s attacks: “Something like this has been feared for a long time”

Middle East|On Monday, the world is preparing for the fact that Israel’s counterattack will be massive.

29.7. 20:48

Finland Ambassador to Israel Nina Nordström calls the weekend attack in Majdal Shams exceptional.

A total of 12 minors were killed when a missile fired from the Lebanese side hit a soccer field in the Golan Heights. Israel has blamed the attack on the Hezbollah organization, which has denied having carried out the attack.

“Nothing like this has happened at the border since last October,” says Nordström.

Nordström says that the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon is serious. The war between Israel and the Hezbollah organization has been going on for a long time and the repeated attacks have, “if not now day by day, then at least week by week” accelerated.

Still, he says the violence has remained symmetrical or reciprocal until now. However, Saturday’s blow changed this.

“Throughout last winter and this spring, there has been fear that some event would happen – even a mistake – that could lead to an escalation of the war,” says Nordström.

“Now the risk is that this is too hard a blow for the Israeli government.”

of HS the researcher interviewed earlier on Mondayof the Institute of Foreign Policy Mohammed Hadisees the situation as dangerous because Israel may now feel forced to show its striking power against its enemies.

Nordstrom sees two possible continuations of the tense situation between Lebanon and Israel.

“The second is that Israel responds, and responds with quite a lot of force, but that [vastaisku] may still remain, as it were, dimensioned. Powerful, but measured. This is one possibility. And that’s probably more likely at the moment,” says Nordström.

“Another possibility is that an Israeli counterstrike will lead – depending on where it goes and with what force – to an even bigger strike and escalation by Hezbollah or other actors.”

Nordström says that the United States and France are currently leading discussions calling for moderation from Israel.

Nordström believes that Israel has previously carefully considered the measurement of its actions.

For example, he brings up the Houthi rebels’ attack on Tel Aviv earlier this month. In it, Israel avenged one death on its own soil by carrying out an attack on Yemen that killed three people.

“One has to hope that it will [vastaisku] remains measured, and there will be no major regional escalation,” says Nordström.

Thence despite the fact that Israel’s small-scale counter-reaction is now in the hopes of many, preparations for a large-scale counter-attack have been noticeable.

On Monday, Germany urged its citizens to leave Lebanon urgently. The United States, on the other hand, asked its citizens in Lebanon to prepare for “long-term protection”, reports the Israeli media Haaretz.

The airlines Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings canceled their flights to Lebanon in the coming days, and Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines also canceled some of their flights to Tel Aviv, Israel.