Middle East | Finland condemns terrorism, Iran supports Hamas

Several countries, including Russia and Turkey, demand patience from the parties.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) commented on Saturday morning in the messaging application X (formerly Twitter) directed from the Gaza area to Israel rocket attacks.

Valtonen wrote that he strongly condemns “this morning’s terrorist attacks” on Israel.

“Our solidarity belongs to the innocent victims,” ​​he continued and urged Finns in Israel to be vigilant.

Valtonen the update was shared by, among others, the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö.

Niinistö describes the attacks on civilians as “shocking”.

“Violence must be stopped. Finland strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations,” Niinistö wrote.

World key political leaders have been quick to take a stand against the attacks on Israel.

The president of Ukraine, who led the fight against Russia’s war of aggression for 1.5 years Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the messaging service Telegram on Saturday that Israel has an “indisputable” right to defend itself after Palestinian attacks.

“He who resorts to acts of terrorism commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terrorism commits a crime against the world,” Zelenskyi wrote.

President of France Emmanuel Macron told messaging app in X strongly condemning the attacks.

“I express my full solidarity to the victims, their families and their loved ones,” Macron wrote.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly by “Britain always supports Israel’s right to defend itself”.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen described in its update Attack by Hamas “terrorism in its most despicable form”. Also according to von der Leyen, Israel has the right to defend itself against “such disgusting attacks”.

United States on Saturday “unequivocally” condemned Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, said a spokesman for the US National Security Council Adrienne Watson in his statement.

The news agency Reuters says the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sidestepped the issue at a meeting of the ruling AK party in Ankara.

“We demand patience from all parties. They must refrain from aggressive actions,” Erdoğan said.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to the Russian Interfax, that Russia is “in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and the Arab countries”. Reuters reports on Interfax’s coverage.

“It goes without saying that we always demand patience,” Bogdanov said.

Iran on the other hand, has announced that it supports the attack by Hamas, Reuters reports. An adviser to Iran’s spiritual leader described the attack as honorable, according to Reuters.

According to a statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry, Israel is “solely responsible for the continued escalation of violence.” According to Reuters, Qatar’s representative is urging both sides to exercise restraint. At the same time, the ministry demands the international community to prevent Israel from using Hamas attacks as an excuse to strike “disproportionately” against Palestinian civilians.