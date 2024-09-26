The recent and intense crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon It has left thousands dead and injured, in addition to almost 100,000 newly displaced people. Political leaders warn about the possibility of total war in the Middle Eastwhile civil organizations denounce violations of international law and specialists warn that these conflicts could also destabilize the world economy.

International law

Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watchpointed out in a virtual conference that the Israeli army killed hundreds of people in Lebanon In a single day, thousands have been injured and forced to flee their homes. Additionally, hundreds of homes, businesses and farms have been destroyed. Yesterday, the Israeli military said it had attacked more than 1,600 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

He Lebanese Ministry of Health said the same day that the attacks killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and injured more than 1,835, while damaging hospitals, medical centers and ambulances. In the same conflict, Hezbollah has fired more than 200 rockets into cities in northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, and injured six people, according to media reports.

Destabilization

Adán Rodríguez, UNAM academic specializing in Middle Easthighlighted that there is a lot of fear that the attacks between Lebanon and Israel become a regional war, since this will generate great instability in the area and will affect not only the countries in the region but also the European Union, Egypt and others. He warned that it may even have consequences in terms of international trade and the increase in oil prices.

In an interview for EL DEBATE, the specialist in Geopolitics and International Security highlighted that Lebanon has been a scene of the confrontation between Israel and Palestine and is a victim of the war that has been going on in Gaza since last year. He indicated that there have already been two important conflicts between the Shiite group of Israel and Lebanon. One was precisely within the framework of the Lebanese Civil Warbetween 1975 and 1990, and the other escalation occurred in 2006, in the war between Israel and Hezbollah, where there was also a significant displacement of the population.

In addition, Israelis on the border have also had to move to other parts, especially central and southern Israel due to the fall of rockets by Hezbollah, which have reached certain towns in northern Israel.

Joe Biden

He highlighted that Benjamin Netanyahu, president of Israel, considers that a possible escalation in Lebanon is like a second part of the conflict in Gaza.

What he seeks, in Netanyahu’s words, is to be able to consolidate the security of the population of northern Israel, he explained.

In the midst of the escalation, the United States has announced that it will send more troops to Middle East. Joe Biden, president of that country, warned of the possibility of a “total war” in the Middle East, after Israel put its troops on alert against a possible entry into Lebanon.

For Adán Rodríguez, a specialist in Geopolitics, the United States currently has a limitation and that is that it has allowed Israel to violate all international law in the current war with Gaza and, in addition to that, the presidential elections in the United States are marking a weakness of that country in the Middle East region.

Biden is a president who is waiting to see who his successor will be. So, within the framework of this weakness of the United States, it is precisely that Israel tries to take advantage of the current situation to be able to carry out its incursion, he explained.

Adán Rodríguez indicated that a land invasion by Israel into Lebanon is not ruled out, which would generate greater chaos, leaving Egypt and Jordan as the most affected by their geographical proximity, in addition to all the instability that the region is already experiencing since the Arab Spring. and the conflicts that have occurred, for example, in Syria, or the years-long instability that Iraq is experiencing due to the United States invasion.