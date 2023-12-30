Home page politics

Middle East expert Lidia Averbukh sees “no evidence” of defusing the Middle East conflict. Israel's war goals in Gaza are too ambitious.

Tel Aviv/Gütersloh – Gradually settling in Israel the realization that the war goals set by the government were “too ambitious,” says the Middle East expert at the Bertelsmann Foundation, Lidia Averbukh. “Israel has two defined goals: the Hamas to destroy and free the hostages,” the political scientist told the news agency AFP. “If these are the conditions for an end to the war, then this war could last for quite a while,” said the expert War in Israel.

“Destroying Hamas and also freeing the hostages given the complicated fighting is very difficult,” said the political scientist, who earned her doctorate at the Bundeswehr University in Munich with a thesis on the development of the Israeli legal system.

Israel “cannot easily destroy” Hamas

The loss-making war, which has now lasted almost three months, has shown “that it is not easy to destroy Hamas.” In addition, the ultra-right Israeli government coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also defined this goal unclearly. “Even if the aim is to eliminate the most important figures in Hamas, this project could still take several months,” said Averbukh.

Israel is currently trying to achieve these goals with a massive military offensive in the Gaza Strip – a response to Hamas' atrocities on October 7th. At the end of November this was interrupted by a week-long ceasefire. Israel and Hamas agreed – mediated by the Gulf Emirate of Qatar – to release dozens of hostages. But more than a hundred Israeli hostages are still in the hands of the terrorists, and some died in captivity.

Majority of Israelis consider Netanyahu “unsuitable”

The terrorists massacred civilians at a festivall and in villages in the border area with the Gaza Strip. Reports of brutal gang rapes reveal increasingly horrifying details of the day known in Israel as “Black Shabbat.”

Parts of Israeli society hold Benjamin Netanyahu partly responsible because his government, particularly his right-wing extremist police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, deployed military units to enforce the settlement policy in the West Bank, which largely violates international law. Already at the beginning of December, a large majority of Israelis considered Netanyahu “unsuitable” to hold office.

Expert: Middle East conflict could “become even more cruel”

Averbukh currently sees “no evidence” of a rethinking of the deadlocked Middle East conflict – neither among Israelis nor among Palestinians. There is currently a lot of evidence to suggest that the conflict is “perpetuating and could perhaps become even more cruel.” This is shown by current surveys in Israel and the Palestinian territories: “Both show that the resentments and attitudes that existed before the Hamas attack are being strengthened,” said the political scientist.

Majority of Palestinians see solution in “violent resistance”

Not only would 38.5 percent Israelis, according to a survey by the research center Israel Democracy Institute vote for the same parties. According to a survey by the Palestinian Survey Institute, 43 percent of Palestinians also speak out PSR for Hamas as a political party and, according to Averbukh, “21 percent more than before the Hamas attack”. 63 percent of Palestinians see “violent resistance” as the solution to bringing about the end of the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This is certainly also fueled by the high number of victims in the densely populated area Gaza Strip: According to the terrorist organization Hamas, more than 21,000 people have been killed so far. The number cannot currently be independently verified. Israel's military estimated before Christmas that there were around 7,000 Hamas terrorists among them. This number cannot be verified either. (afp/kb)