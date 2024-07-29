Middle East | Elina Valtonen in A-studio: If necessary, Finnish peacekeepers will be called away from Lebanon

Middle East|Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized in Yle’s A-studio that the safety of Finnish peacekeepers in the Middle East is important.

29.7. 22:48

Finland foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) said on Monday In Yle’s A-studiothat Finnish peacekeepers will be called away from Lebanon if necessary.

Over the weekend, a total of 12 minors were killed in Majdal Shams, when a missile fired from Lebanon hit a soccer field in the Golan Heights.

Impact raised the fear of a great war in the Middle East. Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Mohammed Hadi said earlier that the situation looks really bad.

Valtonen said in the A-studio that there seems to be no reason for the biggest fear regarding the flare-up of the conflict in the Middle East.

“The most important thing is to find a diplomatic solution so that the front does not get worse and the region calms down,” Valtonen commented on the situation.

Finland however, like Sweden and Denmark, it has not urged Finns to leave Lebanon in general. Valtonen says that the reason behind this decision is that there are not many Finns in Lebanon.

On the other hand About 200 Finnish peacekeepers are serving in the southern part of Lebanon, whose safety is a concern.

According to Valtonen, the situation in the area is being closely monitored. According to him, there are clear plans for recalling the peacekeepers. Valtonen emphasized that the safety of Finnish peacekeepers is important.

In this situation, however, Valtonen could not say in what kind of situation they would be called away from Lebanon.

There can also never be complete certainty that the Finnish peacekeepers would be absolutely safe in the area. According to Valtonen, their work in the region is very important.

“One hundred percent security certainty can never be achieved, because otherwise there would be no need for peacekeeping,” Valtonen reasoned.