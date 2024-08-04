The further worsening of the situation in the Middle East, with the attack on Iran considered imminent by the US and Israel, has led Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to call a meeting with his G7 colleagues. According to informed sources, at the G7 meeting Tajani will ask for an update from all his colleagues, in particular from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The idea is to agree on a political and diplomatic action that in extremis can avoid a more generalized military confrontation throughout the region.

“Given the worsening situation, we invite Italians who are temporarily staying in Lebanon absolutely not to travel to the South of the country and to return to Italy with commercial flights as soon as possible”. This is what Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote in a post on X, sharing the number of the Farnesina Crisis Unit +390636225. A request that, obviously, also extends to Italian tourists who are asked not to travel to the country.

Yesterday Tajani had asked the Secretary General of the Farnesina, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, to convey his invitation to the leadership and all Iranian authorities to work against an escalation.

Spain’s recommendation

Spain has also urged its compatriots to leave Lebanon, while it awaits an Iranian attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. “To Spaniards who are in Lebanon, especially if their stay is temporary, it is recommended to leave the country using existing commercial means”, the Foreign Ministry said, underlining “the general context of instability”.

France: “Leave quickly”

France urges its compatriots “to leave Lebanon as soon as possible“. In a note, the French Foreign Ministry warned: “In a highly unstable security context, we once again draw the attention of French citizens, especially those in transit, to the fact that direct commercial flights with a stopover in France are still available and we invite them to organize themselves now to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.”

UK Foreign Minister: ‘Situation could deteriorate rapidly’

Only yesterday the invitation from Great Britain, together with the United States, urged its compatriots to leave Lebanon immediately. “Tensions are high and the situation could quickly worsen“, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. “As we work around the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British citizens is clear: leave now,” he added.