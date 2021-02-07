Anyone who condemns the International Criminal Court’s decision as being unilateral against Israel has not read it or spread untruths.

After more than six years of deliberations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has finally decided to open proceedings for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories that Israel has occupied since 1967. That is a big step forward. The human rights norms that were agreed after 1945 against the background of the Shoah, fascism and World War II apply universally and without exception to all inhabitants of this earth.

The same should also apply to criminal liability for particularly serious violations of these norms. The objections put forward by the Federal Government against the territorial jurisdiction of the ICC for the occupied territories resulted in continued impunity for further years or decades – until a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Anyone who criticizes the ICC’s decision as being unilaterally directed against Israel has either not read it or is consciously spreading the untruth. The investigations now made possible by the court expressly concern past, present and future alleged crimes, without exception, of all actors involved in the conflict.

This is completely without prejudice to the fact that the UN investigations carried out so far into the Gaza wars in 2009 and 2014 and the Gaza protests in 2018 have documented a significantly higher number of alleged crimes by the Israeli authorities and armed forces than by the Hamas, the PA or Palestinian armed groups.

The fact that alleged crimes of Palestinian actors may not be listed in full or with the details and evidence desirable for criminal proceedings in these three investigation reports is also due to the fact that the Israeli government has refused any cooperation with the ICC.