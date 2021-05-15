ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

The violent attacks between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas continue over the weekend. The developments in the ticker.

The chain of violent attacks in Israel and the Gaza Strip continues.

On Saturday morning there were again air strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip, as well as Palestinian missiles on Israeli cities.

Ten people, eight children and two women, were killed in an attack on a refugee camp in western Gaza.

This News ticker on the Middle East conflict is updated regularly.

Gaza / Tel Aviv / Jerusalem – Early Saturday morning, an Israeli air strike killed ten people in the Gaza Strip. This is what doctors report from inside the Palestinian Territory. According to this, eight children and two women in a family were killed. The attack is said to have taken place in the west of the Gaza Strip. A three-story building in the Al-Shati refugee camp collapsed, as the official Palestinian news agency Wafa announced.

Middle East conflict: ten people die in attack on Gaza Strip

Although there are international efforts to stop the current attacks, the escalation of violence in the Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas * has been going on for days. Around 2,000 rockets have been fired at Israel * from the Gaza Strip since Monday. The Israeli army has attacked around 800 targets since the beginning of the week.

The Gaza Strip © dpa graphic

There were further attacks from both sides on Saturday morning. In the Israeli city of Beersheva in the south of the country and in border towns with the Gaza Strip, the warning sirens wailed because the rocket attacks from the Palestinian territories continued. This was announced by the Israeli military. According to the police, a house in Beersheva was hit by rocket fragments. There was property damage, but no injuries, it said. The Israeli coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod were attacked again. The Israeli army also continued to attack targets in the Gaza Strip. The air force fired at several rocket launchers and two combat units belonging to Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, the military said in a statement.

Israel / Gaza: Palestinian Agency speaks of 136 dead in the Gaza Strip

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that in addition to the attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp, civilians also died in attacks in Beit Lahia in the north of the country and elsewhere. According to the agency, 136 Palestinians have been killed inside since Monday. As Israel’s army announced, eight people were killed in Israel by the rocket fire in the past few days. (AFP / dpa / lb)

* Merkur.de is offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Ashraf Amra / dpa