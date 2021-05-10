D.he conflict between Israel and the Palestinians escalated dangerously on Monday. Following massive rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli air force bombed targets in the coastal strip. As the army announced, three activists of the ruling Islamist Hamas were deliberately killed. The military posted a video of the incident in the north of the coastal area on Twitter. According to Palestinian sources, 20 people were killed, including nine children, in the Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza. An Israeli army spokeswoman said the reports were being checked.

After serious clashes on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Hamas issued an ultimatum calling for all police officers and settlers to be withdrawn from the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif / The Noble Sanctuary) and from the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem. When Israel failed to comply, the shelling began shortly after 6 p.m. local time. A Hamas spokesman said the rockets were a “message” to the enemy Israel. It is a “reaction to its crimes and aggression against the holy city” as well as to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. The Islamic Jihad group also claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Rocket alarm in Jerusalem last triggered in 2014

An army spokesman said dozens of missiles had been fired. Most of them fell in the open or were intercepted. Warning sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip area as well as in the cities of Beit Shemesh, Ashkelon and Sderot. According to the spokesman, an anti-tank weapon was also fired at civilian vehicles from the Gaza Strip. A civilian was injured.

The spokesman said six rockets had also been fired in the direction of Jerusalem. One hit a civilian house in a suburb, one was intercepted. The others went down in open terrain. The last time a rocket alarm was triggered in the city was in the summer of 2014. A march in the city on the occasion of Jerusalem Day was canceled because of the attacks, according to police. The parliament in Jerusalem was reportedly evacuated.

According to the army spokesman, several Palestinian organizations were involved in the attacks. According to him, the Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip is held responsible. It is Israel’s intention to deal a severe blow to it. He did not comment on the possible duration of an army deployment.

According to media reports, the security cabinet approved massive air strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the militant Palestinian organizations with a tough reaction. Israeli citizens must be prepared for the current conflict to last longer, he said.

Fire on the Temple Mount

Clashes broke out again on Monday morning on the Temple Mount. In front of the Al-Aqsa mosque, police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets against stone-throwing Palestinians. Palestinian rescue workers spoke of more than 300 injured. According to police, almost two dozen officers were injured. On Monday evening, a fire that was visible from afar broke out on the Temple Mount. According to journalists from the AFP news agency, thousands of believers were at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for evening prayers. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

In view of the escalation of the conflict, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has called on “all sides” to prevent civilian casualties. “Rocket fire on the Israeli civilian population cannot be justified by anything – and certainly not a contribution to the solution of the conflict, but a senseless new escalation,” he wrote on Monday evening on Twitter. “All sides have a duty to prevent further civilian casualties.” His American counterpart Anthony Blinken also called for de-escalation.

UN General Secretary António Guterres warned of a spiral of escalation, condemned the launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip “in the strongest possible way” and demanded “maximum restraint” from the Israelis and Palestinians. The UN reiterated its “deep concern” over the possible displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah district in “occupied East Jerusalem”. A meeting of the UN Security Council, according to diplomats, ended without a joint statement condemning the violence and expressing concerns about possible evictions due to opposition from the United States.