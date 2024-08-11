Experts say relations between the countries are complex and new offensives could increase the price of oil

The Middle East conflict has escalated since the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Allies of the extremist group have accused Israel, which has not commented on the incident. Iran and Hezbollah, an extremist organization in Lebanon, have vowed to retaliate directly.

The Iranians are considering a combined drone and missile strike on military targets near Tel Aviv and Haifa to avoid civilian casualties. The strategy includes coordination with allies in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

“Regionally, [uma ofensiva] could lead to the destabilization of several countries, which would not support Iran, and, as a result, suffer protests from their populations, such as Jordan and Egypt. Lebanon would be directly affected, causing many civilian deaths, and the country’s infrastructure to be destroyed”, stated the professor of international relations and specialist in International Security at ESPM Gunther Rudzit to Poder360.

Rising tensions in the oil-rich region and a possible Iranian response that blocks the Strait of Hormuz could escalate the crisis to other regions. The strait connects Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, through which a third of the world’s oil passes, which could lead to higher prices of the commodity, according to Rudzit.

Chronology

Here is the chronology of events from last week:

31.jul – Ismail Haniyeh is dead in Iran;

31.jul – Ali Khamenei vows revenge on Israel;

1st.Aug – New York Times publishes report saying that a bomb was planted in Ismail’s room 2 months before the presidential inauguration;

2.Aug – Ismail Haniyeh is buried ;

3.Aug – Iran says death was the result of a short-range projectile with a 7 kg warhead being fired from outside the compound where Ismail Haniyeh was staying;

3.Aug – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blames attack on Israel and the United States;

4.Aug – countries like the USA, Brazil and France guide its citizens to leave Lebanon;

4.Aug – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a speech that Israel is prepared for defense and attack;

6.Aug – Hezbollah leader promises response “strong and effective” against Israel;

6.Aug – Yahya Sinwar is chosen as the new political leader;

7.Aug – Ali Bagheri, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, classify assassination of Haniyeh as “heinous crime” .

There is speculation that Iran’s imminent attack be carried out jointly by allied groupssuch as Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis and even Hamas. The new offensive could resemble that of April, when Iran launched 400 projectiles against Israel for an attack on an Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria. At the time, Iran blamed the attack on the Israeli government.

“The 2 countries [Irã e Israel] have been fighting an indirect war for decades, mainly through Iran’s financing and arming of radical and terrorist groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and more recently, the Houthis in Yemen. This is why the Iranian government says it is part of the ‘Arc of Resistance’, which opposes the United States and Israel.”said the ESPM professor.

ISLAMIC REVOLUTION

In 1979, the Islamic Revolution in Iran, led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was a turning point in diplomacy with Israel and other Western countries. The country’s government, which had been a monarchy, became an Islamic republic.

Iran has gone from being a liberal power to a strictly Islamic regime. It has begun to position itself as a counterpoint to the United States and its allies, including Israel.

The alliances established by the previous leader, the Shah (titled monarch) Mohamed Reza Pahlavi, have been broken. USP (University of São Paulo) historian Osvaldo Coggiola explains that, even before the breakdown in Israeli-Iranian diplomacy, ties between the countries were not deep.

“There was indirect collaboration during the period of Shah Reza Pahlavi. Over the past 45 years, relations between Iran and Israel have been complex. There were times when there was no direct hostility.“, he said in an interview with Poder360.

Despite brief moments of cooperation in the 1980s, the rivalry between the two countries intensified, with Iran supporting anti-Israel groups. The aim was to expand Iranian influence and surround the country with adversarial entities, contributing to a “shadow war” that worsened over the years.

With the end of diplomacy, the Iranian regime established relations with extremist groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Palestine.

CONFLICTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST

According to Coggiola, Israel is putting obstacles in the way of negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The scenario of conflicts in the Middle East is spilling over into Iran.

“From what Netanyahu has stated in the US Congress, it is clear that the war against Hamas, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and eventually the West Bank, is a war against Iran.“, he said.

On July 24th, the Prime Minister was in Washington DC. to address Congress. He defended the continuation of the military offensive in the Gaza Strip until the complete elimination of Hamas. He also denied accusations that the country’s army causes hunger or civilian deaths in the region.

The conflict escalated when Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) on July 31. The killing came hours after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

For Coggiola, the assassination of Haniyeh shows that Israel is against peace negotiations.The Netanyahu government is leading Western powers towards an all-out war scenario“, he explains.

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

Over the days, other countries spoke out about the case. The President of the United States, Joe Biden (democrat), for example, he said that the assassination of Haniyeh “does not help” in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He also stated that he was “very worried” with rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries and the High Representative of the EU (European Union), Josep Borrell, issued a statement in which they expressed “deep concern about the heightened level of tension in the Middle East”. According to them, the situation “threatens to trigger a wider conflict in the region”. Here is the full of the declaration, in English (PDF – 45 kB).

During a meeting of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri, asked for support from the bloc’s member countries.

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, declared support on behalf of the organization for the Palestinian cause. Although this is not an explicit sign of encouragement to Iran, it does indicate closeness to the interests of the region.

Syria has expressed support for Iran’s position. In a telephone call with Bagheri, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad condemned what he called “terrorist acts by the Zionist regime.”

Last Thursday, Pakistan’s internal prime minister, Ishaq Dar, expressed “full support to Iran in facing the threats it faces“. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf , called for the unity of Islamic countries against the Israeli government.

Among the countries that have positioned themselves directly alongside Iran against Israel are Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Somalia. In Lebanon, Iran has strong relations with Hezbollah, a Shiite group.

NUCLEAR FORCE

The conflict between Iran and Israel also faces the nuclear issue. Both countries have complex development programs. The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) warned in April about the risk of atomic involvement in the conflict.

According to the United States Arms Control Association, Iran does not have nuclear weapons. However, the country has a body dedicated to the subject, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iranwhich has a uranium mine, a nuclear reactor, uranium processing facilities and research centers.

AGREEMENT DISMISSED

In 2015, Iran signed together with the United States, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The agreement aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions imposed by the other countries.

The signing of the plan was seen as a milestone in international diplomacy. However, in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the country from the agreement and reimpose severe sanctions on Iran. The decision led to an escalation of tensions in the Middle East and destabilized relations between the United States and Iran.

The current US Chief Executive, Joe Bidentried resume the agreement after he took over the government, but negotiations between the countries led to disagreements, including the Iranian demand that the US lift all sanctions before returning to the deal.

Crisis in Iran

The collapse of the JCPOA and the resumption of sanctions has affected the Iranian economy, causing a humanitarian crisis and rising inflation, currently andm 35.5% per year. The progIran’s nuclear program has also accelerated since the end of the deal, with the country enriching uranium to ever higher levels.

On the international scene, the US exit weakened multilateral diplomacy and opened space for the influence of other countries in the region, such as Russia and the Chinawhich maintain close relations with Iran.