The meeting between the US Secretary of State and the Israeli Prime Minister has concluded: the only goal of the USA is to find an agreement once and for all

As announced, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenwent to Tel Aviv to meet the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Doha negotiations. Despite tensions and bombings, Blinken is determined to find an agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel. Today is his ninth mission from October 7, 2023 and the President of the United States of America sent him with a very specific goal: to ensure that “this agreement must be concluded: the time has come to do so“. After three hours of interview the two part ways. Netanyahu’s office said the meeting with Blinken was “positive” and that theatmosphere was “good”The Israeli Prime Minister stressed theI commit of his country towards the US proposal presented in Doha last week and said he was taking “Israel’s security needs into account.” Around 4 p.m. (3 p.m. in Italy), the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with the Defense Minister Gallant.

Not only that, Anthony Blinken explained how this is also “the time to make sure that no one takes any action that could derail this process”, reiterating that “we are working to make sure that let there be no escalationThat there are no provocationsthat there are no actions that can in any way to move away from the conclusion of the agreementcausing an escalation of the conflict in other places and of greater intensity”.

The meeting between Blinken and Netanyahu began around 11 a.m. today, Monday, August 19, as reported by Times of Israelwho also added that the US Secretary of State has already met with the Israeli president Isaac Herzog and in the afternoon he will see the Israeli Defense Minister in Tel Aviv, Yoav GallantThe ongoing negotiations are “maybe the last chance” to reach an agreement to end the war between Israel and Hamas, Blinken told Herzog. “This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to bring the hostages home, to have a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to lasting peace and security.”