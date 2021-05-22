D.US President Joe Biden believes that the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians can only be pacified in the long term through a two-state solution. “That is the only answer, the only answer,” stressed Biden on Friday in the White House. The agreed ceasefire offers the opportunity to make progress in this direction. He will “pray” that it will hold. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave him his word, and he never broke his word with him.

Biden stressed that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Nevertheless, for the sake of the civilian population, the US was determined to support the reconstruction in the Gaza Strip through the Palestinian Authority with a “major aid package”. In doing so, Hamas must be prevented from arming itself again. At the same time, Biden emphasized that a sustainable peace would only be possible as soon as all actors in the region “recognize Israel’s right to exist as an independent Jewish state”.

“Extremists on both sides”

Biden said he had also called for an end to violence between Arab and Jewish Israelis in his talks with Netanyahu. “This has to stop,” said Biden. Israelis should be treated equally as Israeli citizens, regardless of whether they are of Arab or Jewish background, said the US President. Responsible for the clashes in Jerusalem in the past few weeks are “extremists” on both sides.

In response to inquiries from journalists, Biden spoke at a joint press conference with his South Korean colleague Moon Jae In on the ceasefire and developments in the Middle East.

After days of heavy attacks on both sides, a ceasefire between Israel and the radical Palestinian organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad came into force on Friday night. It followed an 11-day escalation of violence that killed more than 250 people and injured more than 2,000 others, most of them Palestinians. The ceasefire on Thursday came about through the mediation of Egypt.

On Friday there was renewed violence on the Jerusalem Temple Mount. According to police, hundreds of people threw stones and incendiary bombs at police officers. There were also clashes in the West Bank. The most recent escalation in the Middle East was preceded by similar clashes in East Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount two weeks ago.