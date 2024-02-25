The International Court of Justice could force Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show his colors. Whether the head of government wants a solution to the conflict or not.

AThis Monday there are two appointments in The Hague that have a very fundamental impact on Israel's attitude towards the Palestinians. On the one hand, the government in Jerusalem must submit its report, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had demanded in the genocide trial. Israel must demonstrate that it is taking measures to prevent genocide in Gaza. In addition, the final hearing in the proceedings concerning the legality of the occupation in the West Bank is coming up.

The complexity of this problem became apparent in last week's hearings. Roughly simplified, it can be said that when Israel militarily occupied, among other things, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during the Six-Day War in 1967, it probably acted lawfully, even if there are many opinions on this question. At that time, it was able to rely on its right to self-defense, as it forestalled an attack by its Arab neighbors.