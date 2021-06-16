During the night, Israel launched another air strike in the Gaza Strip in response to Palestinian attacks. Now a young Palestinian woman has been shot.

Hisma – After the ceasefire between Israel * and Palestine since May, the attacks are now apparently starting again. According to the Palestinian authorities, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 29-year-old Palestinian woman in the West Bank on Wednesday (June 16). According to the Israeli army, the young woman had raced towards Israeli soldiers by car. Then she came out of the car with the knife drawn.

As reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the young woman came from the city of Abu Dis near Jerusalem. The fatal incident occurred in Hisma between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Incident in Palestine: Chain of events sparked new air strikes – the first since May

An uncle of the woman killed said his niece “mistakenly” drove on the road in question. You had no intention of carrying out an attack. She also recently completed her diploma at a university in Jordan, left a four-year-old daughter and had “no problems”.

The incident on Wednesday was preceded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza that night. According to its own statements, the Israeli Air Force responded to attacks with fire balloons from the Palestinian Territory. Accompanied by a massive police presence, more than a thousand ultra-right Israelis marched through Jerusalem in a so-called flag march. During protests against the march, Palestinian militants then released incendiary devices attached to balloons to Israel.

It was the first Israeli air strikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in May and the new Israeli government took office on Sunday. (chd / AFP) * Merkur.de is part of IPPEN.MEDIA

