Middle East | CNN: The US believes Iran will soon launch a “significant strike” against it or Israel

Iran is believed to be planning a retaliatory strike.

United States is currently on alert and is actively preparing for a possible “significant” strike from Iran, CNN official source tells.

According to the source, Iran is preparing to strike either Israeli or American targets in the Middle East. The attack could happen as early as next week.

According to the source, both the Americans and the Israelis believe that an Iranian attack is inevitable.

On Monday, Israel struck a building connected to the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus. Among other things, the high-ranking leader of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, two Iranian advisers and several members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the attack.

Israel and the United States have cooperated closely in the Middle East, although the United States has assured that it did not know about Israel's attack on Monday in advance. In an interview with HS Director of the Finnish Middle East Institute Susanne Dahlgren said he found the US claim unlikely.

“The policy of the Biden administration since the October 7 attack is to try to prevent the escalation of this conflict,” Dahlgren told HS.

According to CNN, the United States is preparing, for example, for Iran to attack Israel directly. Such an attack would escalate the already unstable situation in the region and could cause the war between Hamas and Israel to spread into a wider war in the Middle East.